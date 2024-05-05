Madison College Big Band, Jazz Ensemble

media release: Hear great music from talented students and community members at a free Madison College Spring Concert Series March 22-May 10 at the Mitby Theatre.

May 5 is a great chance to hear Madison College Big Band as they prepare for their Summer Germany Tour.

The series features performances by the college’s orchestra, band, choral collective, big band, and jazz ensemble. Madison College Music Program gives students and community members the opportunity to perform in vibrant venues on and off-campus throughout the year, including this annual concert series.

Madison College welcomes two new musical directors this season, Madison College Choral Collective Director Carolina Henneberry and Madison College Municipal Band Director Louis Menchaca.

“The Choral Collective is excited to present a dynamic program featuring songs from the movies, including Barbie, The Lion King, and The Wizard of Oz,” Henneberry says. “Other works by Eric Whitacre and Samuel Barber will showcase the group's versatility and are sure to become some of your favorite choral pieces.”

The Madison College spring music series give student musicians and community members a chance to showcase their talent.

“The music ensembles at Madison College aim to provide quality musical experiences to our participants and share them with our audiences at no charge,” Menchaca says. “Come support the wonderful work being done by both our students and members of our greater community!”

Learn more about Madison College Music Classes and Performance Ensembles here.