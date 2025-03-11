Madison College Center for Reentry Education Open House

media release: The Madison College Ctr for Reentry Education department recognizes the need to support students who are justice impacted that have recently been released and/or in the community who are wanting to continue or begin their education at Madison College.

We are holding an open house at our Madison South Campus on March 11.

If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to Kevin Grahn at kevin@madisoncollege.edu, or Andrew Ybarra at aybarra1@madisoncollege.edu to learn more about our work or to discuss how we could partner together to best serve this population.