Madison College Chorale, Madison College Choral Collective, World Drumming Ensemble
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for a FREE concert in Mitby Theater! Featuring the Madison College Chorale, Madison College Choral Collective and World Drumming Ensemble, we will be presenting a holiday concert featuring music from around the world including: Guatemala, Israel, Nigeria, South Africa, England, Germany, and more! Suggested donation of a non-perishable food item for the Cupboard Food Pantry at Madison College.
