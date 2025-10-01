Madison College Community Forum

media release: Madison College invites the community to celebrate a new chapter in the college’s history under the leadership of President Dr. Jennifer Berne.

Two welcome receptions, Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Goodman South Campus and Monday, Oct. 6 at Truax Campus, will provide opportunities to meet President Berne and engage in conversation about the college’s future.

Join us to connect, reflect and reaffirm our commitment to strong, inclusive partnerships that foster student success and community vitality.

These events are free to attend. Please RSVP on Eventbrite by Thursday, Sept. 26.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

4-5:30 p.m. (brief remarks at 5:15 p.m.)

Goodman South Campus, 2nd Floor Mezzanine, 2428 Perry St. , Madison, Wisconsin

RSVP

Monday, Oct. 6

4-6:30 p.m. (brief remarks at 5:15 p.m.)

Truax Campus Gateway, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin

RSVP