Madison College Construction & Remodeling Facility Open House

media release: Madison College invites community members, industry partners, alumni and prospective students to tour its new Construction & Remodeling Facility during an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at the college’s Truax North Campus.

This public event offers a firsthand look inside the $10.3 million, 30,000-square-foot facility — a new space built for hands-on learning, innovation and workforce development.

Guests can explore the new state-of-the-art space, meet faculty and students, see demonstrations inside the all-seasons construction space, and enjoy refreshments.

The new facility marks an exciting new chapter for Madison College’s Construction & Remodeling program, which has relocated from the Commercial Avenue campus to the Truax.

The renovated space includes two large workshops designed for roof framing, siding, insulation, and green building demonstrations. Students and faculty will benefit from a modern computer lab and two classrooms, a dedicated lab for power tool and safety instruction, and new student collaboration areas. High ceilings and large overhead doors enable students to construct sheds, garages, and tiny homes entirely indoors.

With enrollment in Madison College’s Construction & Remodeling Program steadily increasing, the new facility provides the capacity to expand course offerings and meet the region’s growing demand for skilled trades professionals.

Event details