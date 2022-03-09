Madison College Global Showcase
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: For the 13th straight year, Madison College is celebrating cultures and cuisines from around the world with its Global Showcase at the Truax campus. The live portion of the event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in room D1630.
World Drumming Ensemble
Tania Tandias - Flamenco dance
Vivid Dance Crew (K-Pop)
Music, Theater & Dance