Madison College Global Showcase

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: For the 13th straight year, Madison College is celebrating cultures and cuisines from around the world with its Global Showcase at the Truax campus. The live portion of the event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in room D1630.

ENTERTAINMENT

World Drumming Ensemble

Tania Tandias - Flamenco dance

Vivid Dance Crew (K-Pop)

Games

Info

Music, Theater & Dance
608-246-6100
