Madison College Information Technology Open House

media release: The community, prospective students, industry professionals and media are invited to Madison College’s Information Technology open house this Saturday, June 3, 10 am-2 pm, at the Truax campus, 1701 Wright St., E1860 (IT Student Lab), Madison, WI 53704. Meet instructors, tour the new space, learn about program offerings, and get a selfie with an exact life-size replica of R2-D2 (that will be zooming around all over!)

Demand for the college’s IT programs, specifically cybersecurity, software development and data analytics, continues to increase. The college’s information technology department co-chairs Ken McCullough and Nina Milbauer are anticipating over 800 students to be enrolled in IT programs this upcoming fall.

The completed state-of-the-art facility renovations are substantial, including updates to all offices, lab spaces and classrooms. Students now have access to the latest technology, software, and even a recording studio. Current students will be on hand to showcase projects, as well as share about their experience here at the college.

If interested in attending the open house and/or learning more about the college’s IT programs, you are welcome to contact department co-chair Ken McCullough at KMcCullough@madisoncollege.edu or 608-239-5611.