Madison College Jazz Ensemble, Madison Municipal Band, Madison College Big Band

press release: Come and listen to a FREE holiday concert! Dueling Nutcrackers features Tchaikovsky’s classic Nutcracker Suite as well as Jazz rendition by Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn!

A collaborative effort, the concert will feature three ensembles. Madison College Jazz Ensemble will open the concert with Fred Sturm and a beautiful arrangement of "Skylark" by Bob Brookmeyer. Madison Municipal Band will follow with the "Nutcracker Suite," arranged for concert band by James Curnow. At the same time, the Madison College Big Band will play the arrangement for jazz band by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 PM, Mitby Theater, 1701 Wright St.