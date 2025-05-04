Madison College Jazz Ensemble

Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for captivating performances by talented students and community members at the Madison College Spring Concert series on March 27-28 and May 2-4.  

This year's diverse lineup honors celebrates the music of Quincy Jones and includes guest soloists from the Madison College community, taking us on a musical journey around the world. 

The Madison College Music Program offers a vibrant platform where students and community members can showcase their musical talents in captivating venues, on and off campus, culminating in this much-anticipated annual concert series.  

Come and celebrate the joy of music with us! 

March 27 at 7:30 p.m. Community Orchestra 

March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Municipal Band 

May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Choral Collective and World Drumming Ensemble  

May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Municipal Band and Community Orchestra 

May 4 at 2:30 p.m. Jazz Ensemble 

WHERE: All concerts are in the Mitby Theatre, 1701 Wright Street (Room A1017). Parking is available in the visitor lot. 

Info

Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Google Calendar - Madison College Jazz Ensemble - 2025-05-04 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison College Jazz Ensemble - 2025-05-04 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison College Jazz Ensemble - 2025-05-04 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison College Jazz Ensemble - 2025-05-04 14:30:00 ical