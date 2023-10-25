media release: Madison College Performing Arts auditions for BUS STOP by William Inge

Seeking 3 female identifying, 5 male identifying actors, of all backgrounds

Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Truax-Main Building - Rm A2031

Production will run Dec. 7-10 in the Madison College Studio Theater, 1701 Wright Street, Madison (2nd floor of Truax Campus)

Contact director Karen Saari at kmsaari@madisoncollege.edu

https://madisoncollege.edu/ student-experience/event- calendar/auditions-madison- college-performing-arts-bus- stop-william-inge

In this thought-provoking comedy, a blizzard strands a group of bus passengers at a remote Kansas diner. This includes a young “chanteuse” who has been whisked away by an overzealous suitor, a young rancher who plans to marry her in Montana. Auditions will include readings from the script (provided on site)