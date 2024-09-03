Madison College Performing Arts Auditions

media release: AUDITIONS FOR MADISON COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS: “FOR THE LOVE OF (OR THE ROLLER DERBY PLAY)” by Gina Femia

Madison College will hold auditions on September 3-4 for their October 18-27 production of FOR THE LOVE OF (OR THE ROLLER DERBY PLAY) by Gina Femia, directed by Erica Berman. (Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, September 5.)

The play—centering women on an east coast roller derby team—requires nine female-identifying actors with diverse backgrounds and a wide range of ethnicities and age. All are welcome to audition!

The plot: When Joy joins the Brooklyn Scallywags and meets the star, Lizzie Lightning, she and her long-term partner Michelle find their lives turned upside down. For the Love of asks how much you’re willing to sacrifice—or lose—in order to follow your heart.

Auditions will include readings from the script and some movement exercises.

Sides will be shared with auditioners who sign up for an audition time through provided link.

NOTE: THERE IS NO ACTUAL ROLLER-SKATING IN THIS PLAY. MOMENTS OF SKATING ARE REPRESENTED BY MOVEMENT, WHICH PROPELS THE STORY FORWARD AND INVOKES THE LOOK AND FEEL OF ROLLER DERBY.

ALSO NOTE: In addition to movement, there is physical intimacy in this show for several characters. There will be an Intimacy Coordinator as part of the artistic team.

Auditioners must be prepared to share contact information and scheduling conflicts from audition date through October 27.

WHAT: FOR THE LOVE OF (OR THE ROLLER DERBY PLAY) auditions

WHO: Cast of 9 racially diverse, female-identifying roles. We welcome auditioners of all backgrounds including trans/non-binary actors.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 3 & Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6-8:30 p.m. (Callbacks: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8:30 p.m.)

SIGN UP: https://rb.gy/ij19b1

WHERE: Madison College Truax Campus, Studio Theater (room A2031, 2nd floor)

CONTACT: If you have questions, contact producer Karen Saari at kmsaari@madisoncollege.edu

Characters:

Joy Ride: #88mph. Our protagonist. She’s stoic and strong, radiates power even though she’s quiet. Can be a little bit of a dreamer. Late 20s. Black.

Michelle: Joy’s girlfriend. Even tougher than Joy. Sometimes immature, extremely driven. Late 20s. White.

Lizzie Lightning: #100. The star of the team. Loud, cocky, funny, driven. Can be crude. Early 30s. Latinx.

Andrea the Vagiant: A former derby player, she’s the coach of the Brooklyn Scallywags. As large as her name, no-nonsense and loves the game. Mid-late 30s. Race-neutral.

Anna-Stecia: #98.6. One of the older players, she’s experienced and reliable, unafraid to be loud when necessary. A nurse in her non-derby life. Late 30s or early 40s. Black.

Hot Flash: #55. The oldest of the players. A mom, brass, funny, a real Brooklynite. Early 50s. White.

Squeaky Mouse: #5.0. One of the younger players. Is usually adorable without trying but has a tough side to her. Early 20s. Race-neutral.

Diaz de los Muertos: #1101. Tough-talking, no-nonsense, has a lot of heart and passion in everything she does. Best friends with Anna, mid-late 20s, Latina.

Prosecute-Her: #665. The other younger of the players, she’s a genius and a law student. Early 20s. Asian. Can tap dance.

*Any character (except Hot Flash) may be cast with trans/non-binary actors.

...