Madison College Performing Arts Auditions

media release: Auditions: The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort, directed by Allen Ebert

A production of Madison College Performing Arts

Time: August 28-29, 6 – 9pm, Madison College Studio Theater, TRUAX Campus, Room A2031 (second floor)

Questions: Contact director Allen Ebert at allenrebert@gmail.com

Rehearsals start September 5 and will primarily run Sun – Thurs evenings

Tech week is October 8-12

Performances are October 13-15 and 20-22 (Friday and Saturday evenings, Sunday afternoons) on the Mitby Theater, Madison College Truax Campus

The play deals with the psychological effects of a tragedy and examines how grief changes over time. Based on the 1988 crash of Pan Am Flight 103, in Lockerbie, Scotland, the story focuses on how society processes trauma. It is a story about the human spirit and how to convert an act of unspeakable hatred into an act of love.

Looking for 4 female identifying actors ages 20 – 60

Auditions will consist of movement and reading selected scenes from the script. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes that will allow you to move freely.

Character Breakdown –

Olive Allison: Female identifying, 40-64

A strong no-nonsense woman of Lockerbie, Scotland. She is the leader of the 'Laundry Project.' Must be able to do a convincing Scottish accent.

Hattie: Female identifying, 20-45

A cleaning woman from Lockerbie. Must have a convincing Scottish accent for this role and a good sense of comic timing.

Woman 1 & 2: Female identifying, 20-42

Women from Lockerbie, Scotland, part of the important support system that is at the very the heart of 'The Laundry Project'. Although they don't have names, the roles are considerable. Must be able to play the part with a convincing Scottish accent.

Sign up for an audition time: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c084fa4a92fa2fbc61-auditions#/