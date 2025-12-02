Madison College Performing Arts Auditions

media release: Madison College will hold auditions on December 2 and 3 for the February 20-28, 2026 world premiere of MIDWESTERN GOODBYES by Charly Sparks, directed by Karen Saari. (Callbacks, if needed, are scheduled for Thursday, December 4.)

Auditions are open to students and community actors. All are welcome!

The plot: Sloane was a punk rock girl. Her very Christian mother is not, but is throwing a “party” to honor Sloane. The party in question? The recently-deceased Sloane’s funeral. Sloane is present at her own funeral as her boyfriend, best friend and mother prepare to say goodbye.

Auditions will include readings from the script.

Sides will be available to auditioners when they check in for their audition.

Auditioners must be prepared to share contact information and scheduling conflicts from audition date through February 28, 2026.**

Auditions will take place in the Studio Theater, room A2031, on the second floor of Truax Campus.

Seeking actors to play the following characters. All are race-neutral:

Sloane: A renegade, punk rock girl. Funny. Loyal, smack-talking friend to Bennett. Devoted to her sweet Max. An artist. Female. 20s-30s.

Lois: Sloane’s born-again Christian mother. Loves her daughter but struggles to accept their differences. Divorced, has experienced great pain. Wants to enforce the comfort she found in religion on others. Resents Max. Female. Late 40s-early 60s.

Max: Sloane’s soft-spoken boyfriend. Your basic nice guy. Observant. Tries to appease Lois, but avoids her when he can. Male. 20s-30s.

Bennett: Sloane’s best friend. Her witty, cool, sarcastic sidekick at the coffee shop where they worked together. Totally platonic friendship. Has a cool rock and roll vibe. Male or Nonbinary. 20s-30s.

Ensemble: We need a diverse mix of folks—all ages, backgrounds, etc.—to serve as funeral ushers, church workers, family members in the pre-show immersion experience.

**Failure to share complete conflict information could result in being cut from the show. We have a lot to do in a few weeks and need all the rehearsal we can get....