Madison College Portfolio Show

media release: Every spring semester Madison College showcases the graduating portfolios of students from the Graphic Design*, Photography, Video Audio Design, and Web and Digital Media Design programs in the School of Business and Applied Arts. Come meet with us soon - and celebrate the students' hard work!

Tuesday, May 7 from 4:30PM – 7:30PM at Madison College’s Truax Campus ROOM D1630

Visual Stories artwork by: https://ewiedenbeck.myportfolio.com/

Moments in Time artwork by: https://www.sandybelseye.com/

Sights and Sounds Piece by: https://filmferretproductions.com/

Experiences Design by: https://www.anthonywelch.me/

https://www.facebook.com/events/3762030740720927/