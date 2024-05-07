Madison College Portfolio Show
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Every spring semester Madison College showcases the graduating portfolios of students from the Graphic Design*, Photography, Video Audio Design, and Web and Digital Media Design programs in the School of Business and Applied Arts. Come meet with us soon - and celebrate the students' hard work!
Tuesday, May 7 from 4:30PM – 7:30PM at Madison College’s Truax Campus ROOM D1630
Visual Stories artwork by: https://ewiedenbeck.myportfolio.com/
Moments in Time artwork by: https://www.sandybelseye.com/
Sights and Sounds Piece by: https://filmferretproductions.com/
Experiences Design by: https://www.anthonywelch.me/