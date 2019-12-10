Madison College Portfolio Show
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:Explore Our Portfolios
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4:30pm - 7:30pm, Madison College, Room D1630
As designers we are explorers. We take on vast expeditions in lands of line, color, shape, texture, size, value, and space itself. Pushing boundaries to discover new territories. We are invigorated by the thought of uncharted waters, rising each day to seek new horizons.
We’re here now. What’s next?!
Info
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events