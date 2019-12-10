Madison College Portfolio Show

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:Explore Our Portfolios

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4:30pm - 7:30pm, Madison College, Room D1630

As designers we are explorers. We take on vast expeditions in lands of line, color, shape, texture, size, value, and space itself. Pushing boundaries to discover new territories. We are invigorated by the thought of uncharted waters, rising each day to seek new horizons.

We’re here now. What’s next?!

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
