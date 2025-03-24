Madison College Presidential Candidate Community Forums

media release: Madison College presidential finalist community forums

Public invited to attend March 24, 27, 31 and April 2

Madison College is set to name a president this spring as finalist candidates are announced.

﻿The Madison College District Board of Trustees has selected four finalists for consideration to succeed long-standing President Jack E. Daniels III, who retired in January.

The public is invited to attend in-person and virtual community forums for the candidates:

March 24 - Dr. Dawn B. Crim

March 27 - Dr. Charles W. Lepper

March 31 - Dr. Jennifer Berne

April 2 - Dr. Tim Casper

Attend forum in-person: All forums are from 5:15 - 6 p.m. at Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. (Room D1630). Free parking is available in Lot A across the street from the main entrance on Wright Street.

Attend the forums online: use the above links to watch the forums live online.

For more information, visit the Madison College Presidential Search webpage.

The finalist candidates:

Dr. Jennifer Berne

Berne is the Provost of Oakland Community College, a multi-campus, comprehensive community college in Michigan. In this role, she collaborates with faculty, staff, community, and K-12 partners to provide educational opportunities in and for the community. Berne began her career as a Community College faculty member and Department Chair. She went on to hold research and teaching positions at Oakland University and National Louis University as well as increasingly responsible leadership roles at Northern Illinois University, Harper College, and Berkshire Community College. In 2018 she completed the Aspen Institute Rising Presidential Fellowship for community college leaders. She has authored or co-authored five books on literacy education as well as written and consulted on best practices in the teaching of writing. To maintain a close connection to the classroom and her discipline, she continues to teach in higher education. Berne holds a PhD from Michigan State University, an MA from Northeastern University, and a BA from the University of Michigan. In April 2025, she will complete her MBA at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Dr. Tim Casper

Casper began service as the Interim President of Madison College in January 2025. He joined the college in 2011 and has since led the Budget Office, Institutional Effectiveness, Marketing, and Technology Services units and served as the college’s accreditation liaison officer. In August 2020, he was named Executive Vice President of Student Affairs, with responsibilities for all aspects of student affairs, enrollment services, and inter-collegiate athletics. Casper is a student advocate who believes it is the responsibility of the community college to support all students in achieving their highest potential. Combining data and collaborative practices, he has led efforts to improve student course success, increase student retention through intentional engagements, and expand student access through the creation of the Goodman South Campus. Casper earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Edgewood College.

Dr. Dawn Crim

Crim currently serves as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's Vice Chancellor for Advancement, Community Engagement, and Inclusivity. Crim's career spans 29 years in state government and higher education administration in Wisconsin. Previous appointments include Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, Assistant State Superintendent for Student and School Success at the Department of Public Instruction, and Associate Dean for the School of Education at UW-Madison. She spent 10 years on the Edgewood College Board of Trustees. Crim’s community leadership includes the Board of Brown County United Way, past President of the Rotary Club of Madison Foundation, and past chair of The Overture Center for the Arts Community Advisory Board. Crim recently completed the American Governing Board Institute for Leadership and Governance in Higher Education program. She earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership at UW-Madison, an M.Ed. in Education Counseling from Penn State University, and a B.A. in Rhetoric and Communication Studies from the University of Virginia.

Dr. Charles W. Lepper

Lepper is President of Grand Rapids Community College, an institution serving nearly 25,000 students annually. Before joining GRCC in 2023, Lepper was VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College. His experience includes leadership roles at Tidewater Community College and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana – System Office. Lepper has taught at the University of Utah, Indiana State University, Indiana University- Bloomington, Ivy Tech Community College – Indianapolis, and Grand Valley State University. He is active in the community, serving on boards for West Michigan Works!, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Foundation, The Right Place, Michigan Community College Association, and Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes. Lepper holds a BA in HR and Personnel Management from Ball State, an M.Ed. in Secondary, Adult, and Higher Education from Grand Valley State, and a PhD in Educational Leadership, and Foundations from Indiana State. He has earned certificates from Harvard’s Institute for Educational Management and a Professional Certification in Trauma & Resilience from Florida State.