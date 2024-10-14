Madison College Presidential Search Community Forum

media release: The Madison College District Board of Trustees has selected three final candidates in the search to succeed President Dr. Jack E. Daniels III, who will retire in January.

The finalist candidates:

Dr. Carlos O. Cortez

Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi

Dr. Tia Robinson-Cooper

Dr. Carlos O. Cortez most recently served as chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. He previously served as the president of San Diego College of Continuing Education. He also held faculty positions at Johns Hopkins University, National University, New York University, and the University of California (Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Diego). He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University, a Master of Arts from New York University, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi is the vice chancellor of instructional innovation and digital strategy at the Houston Community College System. He previously served as president of Central College within the Houston Community College System. Dr. Siddiqi holds a Doctor of Education in Adult Education from Northern Illinois University, an MBA from the University of Northern Alabama, and a master’s degree in industrial technology from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Dr. Tia Robinson-Cooper most recently served as chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College’s South Bend-Elkhart campus. Prior to that, she was president of Contra Costa College in California and served as provost and vice president of academic affairs/chief academic officer at Inver Hills Community College. She holds a Doctor of Education in Counseling and Adult Higher Education, an MBA, and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, among other qualifications.

The three candidates, part of a nationwide search by Gold Hill Associates, were interviewed by the college’s search committee and recommended as finalists to the board. During the final search process, candidates will participate in forums open to the Madison College community, stakeholders, and the public, on Oct. 14, Oct. 16, and Oct 21.

“We are fortunate to have three exceptional candidates vying to become Madison College's next president,” said Donald D. Dantzler, Jr., Chair of the Madison College District Board of Trustees. “We eagerly anticipate feedback from the Madison College community, stakeholders and the public as we thoughtfully evaluate these finalists. We are confident that each candidate possesses the leadership and vision to guide the college's exciting future.”

The Madison College District Board of Trustees expects to name the institution’s next president later this year. President Daniels will retire in January after serving the college for over 11 years.

Visit the Madison College Presidential Search web page for full candidate bios and community forum details.