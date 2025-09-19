Madison College Dental Clinic Ribbon Cutting

Madison College's Dental Assistant and Expanded Function Dental Auxiliary (EFDA) Program will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to inaugurate its new dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Truax campus.

The new 3,500-square-foot facility marks a significant milestone in providing in-demand, high-quality dental education to students with the introduction of the EFDA program this fall. The expansion aims to meet labor market needs and contribute to the development of the workforce and economic growth in the dental industry.

The state-of-the-art dental lab features 15 new computer-equipped dental chairs, a sterilization center, and enhanced learning spaces and technology to equip students with the advanced skills needed to succeed in today’s dental industry.

The project was funded in part by a $1.43 million Expanded Oral Health Program grant and a $143,000 contribution from Delta Dental.

The Sept. 19 event will include remarks from Madison College President Dr. Jennifer Berne and dental industry leaders. Attendees can enjoy guided tours, live demonstrations and refreshments.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness Madison College’s growth and innovation.

Find more information on the Expanded Function Dental Auxiliary (EFDA) Certificate program.

WHERE: Madison College Health Education Building- Truax Campus, 1705 Hoffman St. Rooms 143 & 151, Madison, Wisconsin.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. at Health Education Building Atrium grand staircase.