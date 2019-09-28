Madison College-South Grand Opening

press release: Madison College will celebrate the opening of the Goodman South Campus with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-4 p.m. The campus is located at 2429 Perry Street near the intersection of S. Park Street and Badger Road.

The multi-cultural ceremony begins with blessing, drumming and land acknowledgement by members of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Jack E. Daniels, III, Ph.D., president of Madison College will serve as master of ceremonies.

The program is as follows:

Frances Huntley-Cooper, Madison College District Board of Trustees Chair

Jonathan Jones, Student Senate President

Noel Brown Goodman South Campus student

Mandela Barnes, Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin

Sheila Stubbs, Representative and Dane County Board Supervisor

Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison

Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive

Sheri Carter, Madison City Alder

Morna Foy, Ph.D., President, Wisconsin Technical College System

On behalf of lead donors:

Richard G. George, Chairman, President and CEO of Ascendium Education Group

Telisa Yancy, Chief Operating Officer - American Family Insurance

On behalf of Madison Metropolitan School District:

Gloria Reyes, President - Board of Education

On behalf of the Greater South Madison Community:

Dan Brown, Executive Manager - Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

Peng Her, CEO - Hmong Institute

Karen Mendez Coller, Executive Director - Centro Hispano of Dane County

Floyd Rose, Ph.D., President - 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.

Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, Pastor - Mount Zion Baptist Church, President, African American Council of Churches in Madison

On behalf of the Chambers of Commerce:

Zach Brandon, President, Madison Chamber

Jessica Cavazos, President, Latino Chamber

Camille Carter, President, Black Chamber

Angela Kinderman, President, Fitchburg Chamber

Dr. Daniels will close the program followed by a ribbon cutting and music by The Community Choir. Post-ceremonial music will be provided by the Madison College Jazz Combo, Hmong Kent Instrument Players and Taiko Drumming group from West High School.