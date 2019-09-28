Madison College-South Grand Opening
Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Madison College will celebrate the opening of the Goodman South Campus with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-4 p.m. The campus is located at 2429 Perry Street near the intersection of S. Park Street and Badger Road.
The multi-cultural ceremony begins with blessing, drumming and land acknowledgement by members of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Jack E. Daniels, III, Ph.D., president of Madison College will serve as master of ceremonies.
The program is as follows:
- Frances Huntley-Cooper, Madison College District Board of Trustees Chair
- Jonathan Jones, Student Senate President
- Noel Brown Goodman South Campus student
- Mandela Barnes, Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin
- Sheila Stubbs, Representative and Dane County Board Supervisor
- Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison
- Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive
- Sheri Carter, Madison City Alder
- Morna Foy, Ph.D., President, Wisconsin Technical College System
On behalf of lead donors:
- Richard G. George, Chairman, President and CEO of Ascendium Education Group
- Telisa Yancy, Chief Operating Officer - American Family Insurance
On behalf of Madison Metropolitan School District:
- Gloria Reyes, President - Board of Education
On behalf of the Greater South Madison Community:
- Dan Brown, Executive Manager - Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison
- Peng Her, CEO - Hmong Institute
- Karen Mendez Coller, Executive Director - Centro Hispano of Dane County
- Floyd Rose, Ph.D., President - 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.
- Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, Pastor - Mount Zion Baptist Church, President, African American Council of Churches in Madison
On behalf of the Chambers of Commerce:
- Zach Brandon, President, Madison Chamber
- Jessica Cavazos, President, Latino Chamber
- Camille Carter, President, Black Chamber
- Angela Kinderman, President, Fitchburg Chamber
Dr. Daniels will close the program followed by a ribbon cutting and music by The Community Choir. Post-ceremonial music will be provided by the Madison College Jazz Combo, Hmong Kent Instrument Players and Taiko Drumming group from West High School.