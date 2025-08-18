Madison College Student and Faculty Art Show

media release: Madison College Continuing Education program’s annual Student and Faculty Art Show, Aug. 18-Sept. 12, celebrates the creative accomplishments of noncredit art students and instructors.

The community is invited to the exhibit’s free opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Truax Art Gallery, near the main entrance of Madison College’s Truax campus at 1701 Wright St.

Over 50 artists will be featured in this year’s exhibit, with a variety of paintings, ceramics, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media. Opening reception attendees will enjoy an engaging and celebratory atmosphere with artists and fellow art enthusiasts, complete with a live art demonstration, hors d’oeuvres, and wine tasting.

The show reflects the talent and dedication of Madison College’s Continuing Education art class students. It’s an excellent opportunity for the public to see what’s possible through community-based art education.

Interested in taking a class? Madison College Continuing Education offers a wide variety of noncredit art classes for all skill levels, including watercolor, ceramics, fashion illustration, printmaking, and more. No experience necessary. Browse current offerings at Madisoncollege.edu/CE

Event details

Madison College Continuing Education program’s annual Student and Faculty Art Show,

Opening ceremony: Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m.

Exhibit on display: Aug. 18- Sept. 12, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Gallery at Truax (Room A1005) is near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Guests may park in the visitor or student lots. For more information, please visit the Gallery at Truax webpage.

