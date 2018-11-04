press release: Join us on Sunday, November 4, 2018, for the 32nd Annual Madison College Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Kids Race. In addition to the best technical race long-sleeve t-shirts in the area, the unique cross country race around beautiful Warner Park kicks off Thanksgiving season and offers great awards. We haven't forgotten about the kids! This race is family-friendly with a 1/4 mile Turkey Trot Kids Race.

All proceeds benefit Thursday’s Child and the Madison College Foundation. Thursday’s Child makes dreams come true for terminally ill children at no cost. The Madison College Foundation provides educational assistance to students. Both serve Dane County and the surrounding areas.

9:30 AM - Kids Race (1/4 Mile)

10:00 AM - 5 Kilometer (~3.1 Miles)

Early Packet Pick Up - Thursday, November 1 - 3-6pm at Madison College Health Building (1705 Hoffman Street, Madison, WI)

Race Day Packet Pick Up - Sunday, November 4 - 8:30-9:30am at Warner Park