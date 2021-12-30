press release: Though confusingly named, the Madison Comedy Holiday Party is a comedy SHOW that features standup from former Madison comedians who are home for the holidays, live music, and holiday themed sketches. Come one, come all! The more the merrier, in true holiday spirit.

We want to offer a space for laughter through the holidays that isn't forced family fun or a thinly-veiled attempt to pretend you work in a healthy corporate atmosphere. Eat, drink, be merry, and enjoy!

This event is open to the public, $10 tickets are available on the Bur Oak Website, and there will be an optional white elephant gift exchange that anyone can participate in by bringing a gift of no more than $10 value. (Get creative!)

Event is hosted by Jake Snell. Performers also include: Natasha Pearl Hansen, Adam McShane, Cosmo Nomikos, Amanda Fritz

Skylar Nahn and Glenn Widdicombe (Music)

& others!