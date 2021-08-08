Madison Comedy Week Closing Ceremony

× Expand Cynthia Marie

press release: $5.

Join us for our final Madison Comedy Week show of 2021. By this time, we will have all had so much fun, so many new memories, performances from some of the best comedians working today, and we're going to carry it over until the final day of the fest!

This lineup will be comprised of: Ken Hamlett, Scott Eason, Matt Hyams, Chris Damen, Will Byrd, Aaron Klinger, Cynthia Marie, James Bailey, Siyang Sun

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.