Madison Comedy Week Showcase

press release: Comedy on State is opening on a Tuesday on account of being a big part of this year’s Madison Comedy Week festival! Join us as we host some of the best local, regional, and national comedians in our showcase-style format. This sampler pack of incredible up and coming comics from all over the country gives you a chance to see some of the top talent of tomorrow for such an insanely low price!

$5 tickets available at the door

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!