Madison Comedy Week Showcase

press release: $5 per night, tickets at door.

Comedy on State expands its usual Wednesday night open mic into two nights, and instead of an open mic it’s a show booked of all of the wonderful Madison Comedy Week performers from in and out of town. Some of the best up and coming comics around!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.