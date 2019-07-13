press release: The Madison Comic Book Convention will now take place at the Hawthorn Suites, located at 5421 Caddis Bend in Fitchburg (this is 1.3 miles south of the Beltline off Fish Hatchery exit 260) The convention is open to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM and admission is for the public is still FREE! Comics from golden age to present day along with related collectibles will be available from dealers from three states. Plus if you have old comic books sitting around you no longer want dealers will be there to buy them. For more information call Alan at 309 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics