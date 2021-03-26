ONLINE: Madison Common Council Candidates Forum

press release: Join the Four Lakes Green Party for a forum with Green-endorsed candidates in the April 6th Madison Common Council election! Hear about the most important issues facing Madison and where the candidates stand.

Have a question for the candidates? Submit your question to andreabilger@yahoo.com and it could be chosen for the Q&A period.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the candidates in this important election and where they stand on critical issues facing our community. Please join us and invite your friends, family and neighbors! Taking place on Zoom.