× Expand courtesy Madison Community Chorus Madison Community Chorus and musical ensemble. Madison Community Chorus

media release: Enjoy the choral splendor of the holiday season with the Madison Community Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, presenting Joseph Martin's exuberant cantata, Festival of Carols. The work includes lovely settings of traditional Christmas Carols combined with unique choral sounds and audience singing as well. Great event for all ages. Please join us for a festive gathering and a holiday cheer reception following the concert, all are welcome!