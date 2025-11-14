× Expand courtesy Maestro Productions Madison Community Chorus at the 2024 Festival of Carols concert. Madison Community Chorus

media release: Enjoy the splendor of the holiday season with Festival of Carols presented by the Madison Community Chorus, Maestro Community Orchestra, and Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, Artistic Director, on Saturday, December 13, 3:00pm and Sunday, December 14, 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison. Great event to welcome in the holiday spirit!

The program of glorious seasonal music includes ensemble performances, audience carol singing, and Joel Raney's exciting new work, "Sing We Noel" for choir and orchestra, with lovely settings of traditional Christmas Carols combined with unique choral and orchestral sounds.

A festive holiday cheer reception will follow the concert in the Lakeview Room, all are welcome to attend! Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/ maestrotickets and at the door. More information is available at: www.maestroproductions.org .