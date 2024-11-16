Madison Community Chorus, Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

media release: The Madison Community Chorus and Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, will present a Fall Concert at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison, on Saturday, November 16, at 3:00pm. Featured will be seasonal choral and handbell musical selections, as well as combined pieces with both groups and an audience singalong of beloved Thanksgiving songs. A reception will follow the concert. Tickets are available online and at the door. All are welcome!