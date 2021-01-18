Madison Community Meal in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

× Expand Desere Mayo The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

media release: Overture Center for the Arts and Little John’s Kitchens are working to bring us together for a community meal on Monday January 18, 2021 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Madison’s Central Businesses Improvement District (BID) and the downtown Madison businesses it represents are proud to work in partnership to fundraise, market and organize this effort.

Community members are encouraged to RSVP in advance for a meal to help with meal counts but this is not required. Meals will be available for pick-up from noon – 6pm on the 200 block of MLK Blvd on Monday, January 18. People are then encouraged to head home to safely watch the virtual celebrations of Dr. King.

Learn more at visitdowntownmadison.com/mlk.

Learn more and follow along on the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1468725879991595/

“Martin Luther King Jr Day has always been a time to not only remember the vital messages from Dr. King’s life and legacy, but to continue to recognize the injustices that are still faced in today’s world for Black people and others suffering from discrimination. The MLK Community Dinner was always an important event to highlight those concerns and raise funds to help right some of the wrongs. Because of the pandemic and not being able to have mass gatherings at the Community Dinner, the Capitol Event, nor at Overture Center for the Arts, we wanted to still elevate the concerns Dr. King brought to light and have a different kind of MLK Community Dinner for all, especially those facing food insecurity.” explained Overture Past Board Chair Betty Harris Custer.

Participating downtown businesses will offer shoppers, diners and visitors the option of adding a $5/meal onto their final bill. Businesses will fundraise from January 11 – 17. Members in the community can purchase and sponsor meals through a web portal. An interactive display at Overture Center will help track the meals sold.

“Over the last year, the community has come together to support Downtown Madison businesses, and this is a unique way for them to give back,” shared Tiffany Kenney, BID Executive Director. “We hope to fundraise for 2,500 meals.”

Chef David Heide from Little John’s Kitchen shares, “With this meal people from all backgrounds will be able to come together to share a meal - although not able to sit at the same table -- it is still beautiful when people can come together to create community. “

SPONSORS

Overture Center for the Arts

Little John’s Kitchens

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District

Custer Financial Services