RSVP for Madison Community Transportation Academy

media release: The Madison Community Transportation Academy is a 10-week, once-per-week course open to community members. The course is free of charge for participants. The Academy helps bridge the gap between community members and decision-makers in transportation planning and provides community members with skills and knowledge to advocate for safe and accessible transportation networks that work for everyone.

There are 30 seats available. Anyone who is interested may apply - no experience in transportation or advocacy required. The application process ensures that participants represent a diverse, inter-generational, cross-section of the community. The deadline to apply is March 14.

The course is offered free of charge. We therefore ask participants to commit to attending all 10 classes. A limited amount of stipends are available upon request help alleviate financial or logistical barriers to participation.

Sessions take place on Wednesdays (virtual) OR Thursdays (in-person) from 4-6pm. There will be a mix of 5 in-person and 5 online class sessions from April 2 - June 4, 2026. (Full schedule listed in the application). In-person sessions will take place at UW Madison's South Madison Partnership building, located at 2238 S Park Street.

The final session on June 4 offers participants the opportunity to showcase their infrastructure ideas and policy proposals while engaging directly with local officials and staff, and community leaders, to build momentum for potential projects.