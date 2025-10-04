× Expand Shiloh DeBauch/Painted Turtle Productions Participants in the Madison Contemporary Dance "Creative Movement Project." Madison Contemporary Dance

media release: Madison Contemporary Dance Presents: Creative Movement Project Concert

Experience an uplifting and inclusive performance by Madison Contemporary Dance and The Hitterz Collective featuring innovative new works that unite studio-trained artists (Ballet, Modern, Contemporary) with street-style performers (Hip Hop, Breaking, Krump). The Concert will last 90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.

Guest Performers

MCD Youth Company, MCD Summer Intensive Students, and Wingspan Dance Company. More TBA.

YOU get to dance!

Arrive 30 minutes before the concert for a no-cost, all-ages, all-abilities Street Styles/Hip-Hop dance workshop—open to everyone!

Saturday, October 4 | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM and Sunday, October 5 | 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM, Madison Youth Arts Center

1055 E. Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

$18–20 | Ticketed + No-Cost Support Options Available

Post-Show Celebration

After each concert, audience members are invited to jump on stage with the cast for a brief dance party—because this performance isn’t just about watching, it’s about moving together.

Tickets and details: madisoncontemporarydance.com/ events