Madison Contemporary Dance
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Madison Contemporary Dance in connecting the street style and contemporary dance communities during an hour long performance in the the Garver Atrium. The Collaboration Project utilizes artistry, storytelling, emotion and physical connection to explore the future of dance and inspire audiences to connect with people for different backgrounds. The family-friendly show is general admission seating. Adult $15; student/senior/youth $10; under 5 free.
Info
Baum Revision