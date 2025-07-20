media release: MCD Summer Concert! Jul 20, 2025, 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at the Mitby Theater, 1701 Wright St, Madison.

Join our free, all-ages hip hop dance Workshop at 5 PM.

At 5:30 pm stay to enjoy an uplifting performance by Madison Contemporary Dance Summer Intensive Students who will showcase new works they learned over our two week dance intensive.

This concert also features the Madison Contemporary Dance company and guest artists.

-Madison Contemporary Dance - uniting studio-trained (Ballet, Modern, Contemporary) and street-style (Hip Hop, Breaking, Krump) artists to co-create innovative dance works.

After the performance, jump on stage with the cast and celebrate with a brief dance party!