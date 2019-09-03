"Threads of Life," through 10/30, UW Arboretum Visitor Center-Steinhauer Trust Gallery (reception 1-3 pm, 9/22).

press release: Celebrate Wisconsin's flora and fauna at the Artists Reception for Threads of Life, an exhibit by the Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists. Artists from all over south-central Wisconsin present interpretations of our state's beauty. The exhibit runs through Oct. 30.