Madison Contra Dance

media release: In addition to our regular Tuesday dances, Saturday Dances for the 2024-25 season!!

Saturday dances are at the Wil-Mar Center, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm, with a lesson at 7:00 pm. Suggested donation: $10+.

October 19: Noah Natzke with Rare Privilege

November 9 (2nd Saturday): Lisa Leedham (from the Twin Cities, MN) with Cross Trail

December 21: Steve Pike with the Barley Brothers

January 18: Meg Dedolph with The Stop and Listen

February 15: Marilee Standifer with Cross Trail

March 15: Ian Shay with Kukastan

April 19: Steve Pike with the Barley Brothers

May 17: Kim Thompson with the Cosmic Otters

As of our January 23, 2024 dance, masking or testing for COVID is no longer required, unless Dane County's CDC hospital admission level is high or red. Check this map to see the CDC level (updated by Friday evening). People on our email list will also receive a notice if the level becomes high or red.

If it is red or high, participants must either wear an effective mask - N95, KN95, KF94 - or have a negative self-administered rapid antigen test after 5 pm on the day of the dance.

Please do not attend if you are having symptoms of respiratory illness. We encourage all to keep up-to-date on vaccinations.