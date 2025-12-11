× Expand John Flores Photography Members of the band Madison County. Madison County

media release: MADISON COUNTY is a seven-piece country show band, based out of Madison that has evolved its high-energy engaging show, over the years, to stay fresh and unique. They have been voted Local Group of the Year 9 years in a row at the Q106 MCMA (Madison Country Music Awards), Favorite Local Group at the 96.3 Star Country Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the MAMA Awards (Madison Area Music Association), Peoples Choice Award Winner for 6 years at the WAMI Awards (Wisconsin Area Music Industry), Isthmus Readers Favorite Local Country Band, and Madison Magazine Madison BEST Local Band and Country Band, six years running.