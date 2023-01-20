media release: Madison County is a 7-piece Country show band that over the years has evolved its high-energy, engaging show to stay fresh and unique. The group has earned the respect of some of the most talented musicians in the area, along with radio stations and fans alike. They have also shared the stage with many national acts through the years, so get ready for one hell of a performance here at The Vine!

Doors 6:30 PM, show 8:30 - 11:30 PM.