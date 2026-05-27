Madison Data Center Moratorium

media release: The city of Madison is holding a virtual public information meeting on its data center moratorium at 5:30pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

This meeting is being held to provide an update on the authority and tools the city has to regulate data centers, the research being done by city staff, the potential impacts of data centers the city is considering in its analysis, and a timeline for a draft policy proposal. City officials will take questions and seek input from the public after an informational presentation.

At this point in the moratorium process, no policy proposals have been drafted and there will not be a discussion of specific policy options during this meeting.

Registration is required for this free virtual meeting. After registering, a link to the Zoom meeting will be sent to your email inbox.

This meeting will be recorded and made publicly available for those unable to attend.

About the Temporary Data Center Moratorium

The moratorium allows the City of Madison to "press pause" on potential proposals in order to research and develop responsible rules and regulatory standards for a potential new land use category for data centers.

The City's temporary moratorium went into effect in January. The moratorium will last up to one year and only applies to the establishment of new data centers that are at least 10,000 square feet in size and are a principal and primary use of the property.

You can learn more about the moratorium and find answers to frequently answered questions on the Department of Planning & Community & Economic Development's Data Center Moratorium webpage.

If you have additional questions, you can contact:

Deputy Mayor Christie Baumel

cbaumel@cityofmadison.com

Planning Division Director Meagan Tuttle

mtuttle@cityofmadison.com