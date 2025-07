media release: This is a fundraiser to award a $1000 scholarship to a college freshman studying environmental science or horticulture. We will also buy a Blue Star Marker for Marshall Park to honor fallen soldiers. Hours are Saturday, July 19, from 9 am-3 pm, and Sunday, July 20, from 10am-3pm.

Buy advance tickets at K&A Greenhouses or Jungs Garden Center. Day of tickets at 443 Woodview Drive, Sun Prairie, and 205 Paoli St., Verona. $15.