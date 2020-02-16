Madison Doula Collective Meet & Greet

People's Yoga Collective 1214 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Learn about what a doula does, meet the doulas of MDC, understand your investment and get a sense of what it means to have a doula supported pregnancy, birth and postpartum.  A great no-commitment way for pregnant families to explore their options.

Usually meets third Sundays at People's Yoga Collective, 1214 Williamson St.

People's Yoga Collective 1214 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-515-8606
