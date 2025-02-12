Madison Downtowners

media release: The Downtowners Social Club Welcomes the Red Shed to State Street!

A Madison original, the Red Shed is back with a brand-new home at 508 State Street! and it’s better than ever! Escape the cold and warm up in the cozy, barn wood ambiance that feels authentically old school!

February 12, 2025, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, The Red Shed, 508 State Street, Madison, WI

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Sample Great Food from their exciting new menu.

Enjoy Drink Specials, including their famous Long Island Iced Tea.

Feel the Vibe: Meet friends in Old-Fashioned State Street charm with modern touches that feel like home.

The Social Club is proud to host this special event, welcoming the return of a gathering place that holds a special place in Madison’s history.

Capacity is limited and RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED