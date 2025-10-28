Madison Downtowners

media release: The veil is thinning… and Downtown Madison is calling you to step Into the Mystic — where the supernatural meets laughter in an alchemy of costumes, cocktails, pizza, and Halloween spirit!

Kick off Halloween Week in true Downtown style at Comedy on State, Tuesday, October 28, from 5–8 PM.

This is your invitation to mix a little mystery with your mischief and join Madison’s most spirited revelers-keeping alive the State Street tradition of outrageous costumes and Halloween magic.

We’ll have drink specials and Ian’s Pizza to keep your spirits up as the night unfolds.

And yes — we’ll have a costume contest with prizes for:

The Scariest – the one that haunts our dreams

The Most Hilarious – because laughter truly raises the dead

The Most Madison – brats, bikes, or Bucky… surprise us!

Whether you show up spooky, silly, or spectacular, come ready to kick off the season and celebrate Downtown alchemy at its finest.