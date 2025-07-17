Madison Downtowners

media release: Capitol views, cool vibes, and a new tradition in one of Wisconsin’s most iconic mid-19th century buildings.

Join Downtowners for a summer gathering in one of Wisconsin’s most iconic mid-19th century buildings — now home to the elegant and historic Draper Brothers Chop House. We’ll have exclusive access to the beautifully restored second floor — featuring Capitol views, vintage charm, and modern sophistication.

Enjoy Rat Pack vibes, downtown energy, good friends, classic cocktail specials, and samples from Draper’s exceptional menu. Celebrate a new standard in dining in downtown Madison.

Draper Brothers Chop House, 101 N Hamilton St, Madison, WI 53703

Thursday, July 17, 5-7pm

This is a Downtowners Special Event — and seating is limited. Please sign up ASAP.