Madison Downtowners

media release: Join the Downtowners Social Club for a relaxed evening with entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals at 100state, Madison’s nonprofit entrepreneurial community.

Both the Downtowners and 100state are deeply rooted in the downtown scene, bringing together people who care about ideas, culture, and community. This happy hour is a chance to connect those worlds in one welcoming space.

Whether you’re a founder, young professional, a downtowner, or just someone who enjoys good conversations, this is an easygoing way to meet others and experience 100state.

A limited amount of food and beverages will be available, and we encourage guests to bring a snack or drink to share.

A Space That Supports Local Artists

As part of its nonprofit mission, 100state hosts local artists in the space as a benefit to the community. Through its creative branch, 100arts, the walls are currently filled with artwork from 29 local artists, representing a wide range of styles and experience levels.

Art director Mushka will be around if you’re curious about the artists or the local art scene

DJ Anton Reed, also a 100state member, will be spinning light, relaxed tunes throughout the evening.

Come meet the people shaping Madison’s downtown culture—one conversation at a time.

RSVP HERE!