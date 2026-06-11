Madison Downtowners

media release: Join us Tuesday, June 30, from 5:00–8:00 PM at the Sky Club at Ovation, 309 W. Johnson Street, for the Downtowners Social Club's 9th Annual Summer Rooftop Soirée. Enjoy an unforgettable summer evening featuring skyline views, great conversation, refreshments, music, and the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces while meeting new people who care about the future of our city.

Nearly a decade ago, the Downtowners Social Club began gathering to celebrate the people, places, and energy that help make our downtown special.

Over the years, those gatherings have grown into something more: a community of residents, business owners, entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals, and civic leaders who share a passion for this place and the opportunities ahead.

This summer, we're excited to continue that tradition.

Space is limited and advance registration through Eventbrite is required.

The Future

We will also feature a special presentation on Envision Downtown Madison, Downtown Madison Inc.'s initiative exploring the ideas, investments, and opportunities that will help shape our downtown for years to come.

Special Giveaways

As a thank you for supporting our downtown, attendees will have the opportunity to win:

A Custom Jewelry Prize from Middleton Jewelers

The Ultimate Downtown Madison Night Out Package featuring:

• An overnight stay at Ovation

• A $100 Draper Brothers Chophouse Gift Certificate

A special thank you to the wonderful team at Ovation for their partnership and support over the years. Their commitment has helped make this gathering one of the city's signature summer traditions. We're also grateful to Downtown Madison Inc. for their leadership and partnership in helping shape the future of our downtown through initiatives like Envision Downtown Madison.

Finally, thank you to Middleton Jewelers and Draper Brothers Chophouse for helping us create an even more memorable evening for our guests.

We're inviting businesses and organizations to partner with the Downtowners as we continue building community, supporting local businesses, and celebrating everything that makes our downtown unique. Please see the link to learn more about sponsorship opportunities for this event.