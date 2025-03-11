Madison Downtowners

media release: Get ready, Madison! The Downtowners Social Club is bringing the vibe back to King Street with an unforgettable evening at Lucille—the legendary three-story hotspot for craft cocktails, local brews, artisanal pizzas and LIVE music!

Here’s what you can look forward to:

MUSIC: Live music with Madison legend Nick Moran bringing his jazz, Afro Latin, Hip Hop,

Reggae, Funk, and more. Projects | Nick Moran [BASS]

FOOD: Enjoy Wisco-Detroit pan pizza & Latin-inspired bites.

COCKTAILS: Sip expertly crafted drinks or choose curated beers from Lucille’s bar.

CONNECTIONS: Meet, mingle & support local downtown vibes.

The Downtowners Social Club is a dynamic group celebrating eight years of bringing people together to experience and support Downtown Madison. We explore the city through monthly gatherings at both iconic and hidden gem venues, each offering something special—whether it’s live music, comedy, dance, art showcases, astrology readings, or crafted food and beverages.

Throughout the year, we also host signature seasonal events, bringing extra excitement to Halloween, the holidays, springtime, and rooftop summer garden parties.

The Downtowners partner with local businesses, charities, and community groups to highlight the best of downtown, creating opportunities for everyone to connect, engage, and activate. Whether you're a longtime local or new to the area, all lovers of Downtown Madison are welcome. Come be part of the energy that keeps our downtown vibrant, making it the most exciting and lively place in the city!

Check us out on Facebook. and our website.