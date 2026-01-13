Madison Downtowners

media release: Sips & Socializing at Madison’s New One Social — Downtowners Happy Hour

Join the Downtowners for a Winter Happy Hour at the brand-new One Social Food Hall, an exciting new addition to downtown Madison. Enjoy drinks by the bar overlooking Lake Monona while connecting with fellow downtown enthusiasts and experiencing this dynamic new space.

The One Social District also includes the adjacent One Prime and Blue Jacks, which guests are welcome to explore throughout the evening. Representatives from the new One 09 Apartments will be available to offer tours for those interested in checking out the new digs.

Come warm up with great people, great views, and new downtown vibes.

Parking: Street parking is available, as well as the Wilson Street Ramp (accessible from Wilson or Doty Streets), just a short walk away.

Admission is free, but registration through Eventbrite is required. Please reserve your spot in advance so we can plan accordingly.