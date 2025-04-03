Madison Downtowners

media release: The Downtowners Social Club is at the Roxxy Bar for Signs of the Times

A special event celebrating the vibrant transformation of downtown Madison over the past few decades!

Thursday April 3, 2025, 5:00-8:00PM, 327 W Gorham St, Madison (Just off State Street)

Sponsored in part by Sign Art Studio, this gathering honors the history, growth, and vibrant energy of our incredible downtown. From neon lights to iconic landmarks, from cultural shifts to new hotspots like The Roxxy Bar, downtown Madison continues to evolve—let’s celebrate it together!

What to Expect:

Famed Beverages-Try one of Roxxy’s uniquely themed cocktails, inspired by the icons of the ‘70s, ‘80s & ‘90s. Every sip is a throwback!

Complimentary Appetizers-Enjoy delicious bites while you mix, mingle, and soak in the vibe.

Reflect & Connect -A look at Madison’s downtown through the decades, its energy, evolution, and future.

Community-Network, celebrate, and enjoy an evening with fellow Downtowners.

For more information and fun ideas, please visit: Roxxy: A tribute bar celebrating unique and weird things. Music, Food & More!

The Roxxy, located in the Madison Central Business District, the BID, and is surrounded by over 1,500 businesses—restaurants, shops, arts venues, and professional firms—all woven into the city’s unique isthmus between two scenic lakes.

For more information about the BID visit: Downtown Madison

The Downtowners Social Club-Bringing people together to experience and support Downtown Madison. Follow us for updates: madisondowntowners.com or visit our page on Facebook